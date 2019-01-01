- Studying Law at Yale
Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics
About Us
The Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics is a biannual production of the Yale Law School, Yale School of Medicine, Yale School of Public Health, and the Yale School of Nursing. The Journal strives to provide a forum for interdisciplinary discussion on topics in health policy, health law, and biomedical ethics. It targets a broad and diverse readership of academicians, professionals, and students in medicine, law, and public health, as well as policy makers and legislators in health care.
The inaugural issue of the Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics was based on a symposium that was held at the Yale Law School on February 9 and 10, 2001.