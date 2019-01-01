About Us

The Yale Journal of Health Policy, Law, and Ethics is a biannual production of the Yale Law School, Yale School of Medicine, Yale School of Public Health, and the Yale School of Nursing. The Journal strives to provide a forum for interdisciplinary discussion on topics in health policy, health law, and biomedical ethics. It targets a broad and diverse readership of academicians, professionals, and students in medicine, law, and public health, as well as policy makers and legislators in health care.