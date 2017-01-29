Areas of Interest
Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

Legal History

The history of law offers indispensable insights into the character of our legal systems.

Criminal Justice

Yale Law School offers a rich academic experience studying criminal law through many different lenses.

Featured

Sunday, January 29, 2017

News

Late in the evening on January 28, 2017, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued a nationwide temporary stay blocking the U.S. government from deporting people pursuant to the Trump Administration’s January 27, 2017 Executive Order.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

News

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

In The Press

Law Professor Outlines Historical Use Of Presidential Executive Orders

NPR/ All Things Considered

Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law Cristina Rodriguez ’00 was interviewed about the use of presidential executive orders.

Sunday, January 29, 2017

News

Saturday, January 28, 2017

News

Friday, January 27, 2017

News

J.D. Vance to Speak About Memoir Hillbilly Elegy Feb. 2

Thursday, January 26, 2017

News

Professor Akhil Amar To Receive Outstanding Scholar Award

Monday, January 30, 2017

Events

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Crimes Against Children in International Law"

Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room 122

Monday, January 30, 2017

Events

Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy

Monday, January 30, 2017
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Events

Jihadism: Radicalization of Islam or Islamization of Radicalism?

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
4:15PM
Faculty Lounge

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Events

Progressive Federalism

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
12:10PM
Room 121

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Events

FOIA Bootcamp 2017

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
6:10PM
Room 120

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Events

Human Rights Workshop: Professor Timothy Snyder, "Lessons of Totalitarianism"

Thursday, February 2, 2017
12:10PM
Room 128

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Videos

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Videos

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: National Security in a Turbulent World

42:57

Thursday, January 26, 2017

In The Press

In Trump era, Democrats and Republicans switch sides on states' rights; As the president looks to undo Barack Obama's legacy, administration Republicans are showing little interest in protecting states' rights.

Metro - Philadelphia

Sterling Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh is quoted in a Reuters article on states’ rights.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

Why the C.D.C.’s Power to Quarantine Should Worry Us—A Commentary by Kyle Edwards '18, Wendy Parmet, and Scott Burris '87 

New York Times

Kyle Edwards is a student at Yale Law School. Wendy Parmet is the director of the Program for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University. Scott Burris is the director of the Public Health Law Research Program at Temple University.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

The deal of the century on climate—A Commentary by Todd Stern

The Washington Post

Todd Stern is a Visiting Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

Here's Who Could Get Deported Under President Trump's New Executive Order

LawNewz

Arthur Liman Professor of Law Judith Resnik was interviewed about Donald Trump’s executive order regarding federal immigration law.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

Up To $56M At Risk In Trump Order

New Haven Independent

Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 is quoted about whether Donald Trump’s executive order regarding federal immigration law can be enforced.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

Donald Trump Prepares Repeal and Replace For ACA

Bloomberg Radio

Professor of Law and Faculty Director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy Abbe Gluck ’00 was interviewed about the Republicans’ appeal of the ACA.

