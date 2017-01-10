Areas of Interest
Yale Law School Today

Explore Areas of Interest

Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

View Law & Health

Legal History

The history of law offers indispensable insights into the character of our legal systems.

View Legal History

Criminal Justice

Yale Law School offers a rich academic experience studying criminal law through many different lenses.

View Criminal Justice

Yale Law School Today

Featured

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights Work

News

Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights Work

Yale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.

Monday, January 23, 2017

Replica Solitary Confinement Cell Coming to New Haven

News

Replica Solitary Confinement Cell Coming to New Haven

Thursday, January 19, 2017

MFIA Clinic Convenes Panel To Discuss Conflicts of Interest In New Administration

News

MFIA Clinic Convenes Panel To Discuss Conflicts of Interest In New Administration

View All Featured

Monday, January 23, 2017

News

Replica Solitary Confinement Cell Coming to New Haven

Thursday, January 19, 2017

News

MFIA Clinic Convenes Panel To Discuss Conflicts of Interest In New Administration

Thursday, January 19, 2017

News

Coalition of Students Unite Against ACA Repeal

Friday, January 13, 2017

News

Weaponizing Information Conference to Be Held January 24

View All News

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Events

Human Rights Workshop: Opening Discussion: Lawyering in Extremis

Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:10PM
Faculty Lounge

Friday, January 27, 2017

Events

Constitutional Resiliency in Brazil Today

Friday, January 27, 2017
12:15PM
Room 121

Monday, January 30, 2017

Events

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”

Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room 122

Monday, January 30, 2017

Events

Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy

Monday, January 30, 2017
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Events

Jihadism: Radicalization of Islam or Islamization of Radicalism?

Tuesday, January 31, 2017
4:15PM
Faculty Lounge

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Events

Progressive Federalism

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
12:10PM
Room 121

View All Events

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Videos

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Videos

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: National Security in a Turbulent World

42:57

View All Videos

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

Why the C.D.C.’s Power to Quarantine Should Worry Us—A Commentary by Kyle Edwards '18, Wendy Parmet, and Scott Burris '87 

New York Times

Kyle Edwards is a student at Yale Law School. Wendy Parmet is the director of the Program for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University. Scott Burris is the director of the Public Health Law Research Program at Temple University.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

In The Press

The deal of the century on climate—A Commentary by Todd Stern

The Washington Post

Todd Stern is a Visiting Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

In The Press

Law Professor Outlines Historical Use Of Presidential Executive Orders

NPR/ All Things Considered

Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law Cristina Rodriguez ’00 was interviewed about the use of presidential executive orders.

Saturday, January 21, 2017

In The Press

Soldier Asks to Dismiss Charges of Desertion

The New York Times

Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about efforts to have the charges against his client Bowe Bergdahl dismissed now that Donald Trump has taken office.   

Friday, January 20, 2017

In The Press

Inauguration Boycotts Are an American Tradition—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79

Bloomberg.com

Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

Friday, January 20, 2017

In The Press

Obama administration chose not to act on pardon request in Bowe Bergdahl’s desertion case

The Washington Post

Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about the failed bid for a presidential pardon by Barack Obama on behalf of his client Bowe Bergdahl.

View All In The Press

We have to ask ourselves if we really believe we don’t have a person to waste, if we really think people who follow our laws — no matter how different they are from us — should have a place at the American table.”

President Bill Clinton

Class of 1973