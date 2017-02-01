Areas of Interest
Yale Law School Today

Explore Areas of Interest

Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

View Law & Health

Human Rights Law

A diverse program of human rights activities that serve students and scholars at Yale and contribute to the development of human rights.

View Human Rights Law

Constitutional Law

The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School’s faculty.

View Constitutional Law

Yale Law School Today

Featured

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities

News

SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities

Students in Yale Law School’s San Francisco Affirmative Litigation Project (SFALP) were instrumental in filing the first lawsuit against the Trump administration’s executive order on “sanctuary jurisdictions.

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Court Extends Stay Against Deportation of Muslim Refugees

News

Court Extends Stay Against Deportation of Muslim Refugees

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Implications of the President's Executive Order on Immigration Policy

47:17

Videos

Implications of the President's Executive Order on Immigration Policy

Thursday, February 02, 2017

FedSoc Conference Honors Justice Thomas ’74

News

FedSoc Conference Honors Justice Thomas ’74

Monday, January 30, 2017

In The Press

Liberal Lawyers Plan Wave of Resistance to Trump Policies

The New York Times

A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order. Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 and Clinical Professor of Law Muneer Ahmad are also mentioned.

View All Featured

Friday, February 3, 2017

News

Professor Martin Gilens to Give Storrs Lecture on Ailing Democracy

Thursday, February 2, 2017

News

Antidote for partisanship? In science, curiosity seems to work

Thursday, February 2, 2017

News

FedSoc Conference Honors Justice Thomas ’74

Thursday, February 2, 2017

WIRAC students working on the case at Yale Law School. (Photo credit: Jessica Hill)

News

Court Extends Stay Against Deportation of Muslim Refugees

View All News

Monday, February 6, 2017

Events

Irrigating Food Deserts: The Whalley Ave Stop & Shop Story

Monday, February 6, 2017
12:00PM
Room 122

Monday, February 6, 2017

Events

Executive Clemency and the Future of Federal Drug Sentencing

Monday, February 6, 2017
6:10PM
Room 120

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Events

Book Talk: Judging Statutes by Robert A. Katzmann '80

Tuesday, February 7, 2017
6:10PM
Sterling Law Building - Room 129

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Events

ACS Presents: A discussion about Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch

Wednesday, February 8, 2017
12:10PM
Room 122

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Events

Cheng Li: "Chinese Politics in the Xi Jinping Era: Reassessing Collective Leadership"

Wednesday, February 8, 2017
12:10PM
SLB 121

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Events

Panel: Advocating to Stop Solitary in Connecticut

Wednesday, February 8, 2017
6:10PM
Room 120

View All Events

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Videos

Implications of the President's Executive Order on Immigration Policy

47:17

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Videos

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Videos

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Videos

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

View All Videos

Thursday, February 2, 2017

In The Press

America’s system of checks and balances might struggle to contain a despot

The Economist

Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science Bruce Ackerman ’67 is cited in an article.

Thursday, February 2, 2017

In The Press

Searching for the Mainstream—A Commentary by Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL

The New York Times

Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.

Thursday, February 2, 2017

In The Press

America the Stuck

The Atlantic

Associate Professor of Law David Schleicher is quoted in an article on mobility among American workers.

Thursday, February 2, 2017

In The Press

Judge Extends Halt To Refugee Deportations

New Haven Independent

Susanna Everts ’18 and Natalya Nazarewicz ’18 are quoted in an article on the lawsuit that Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic filed in response to Donald Trump’s executive order regarding refugees.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

In The Press

Trump Lowers the Dignity of the Supreme Court—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79

Bloomberg.com

Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

In The Press

The Great Divide: Will the Neil Gorsuch pick exacerbate or help heal America’s deep divisions?—A Commentary by Akhil Reed Amar ’84

Slate

Akhil Reed Amar ’84 is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School.

View All In The Press

The people I was able to spend those three years with and think alongside and work alongside — they put me on a different path and it’s a path that’s allowing me to have a much larger and more meaningful impact on children than I would have had before.”

Samantha Tweedy

Class of 2006