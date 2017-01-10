Studying Law at Yale
An Extraordinary Community in Which to Study Law
Learn more about our areas of study, degree programs, and courses
Explore Admissions
A Place for Thought and Action
Learn more about the admissions process, financial aid, and other resources available to prospective students
Explore Areas of Interest
Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.View Law & Health
The history of law offers indispensable insights into the character of our legal systems.View Legal History
Yale Law School offers a rich academic experience studying criminal law through many different lenses.View Criminal Justice
Yale Law School Today
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
News
Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights WorkYale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.
Monday, January 09, 2017
In The Press
Gay Air Force Vet Honorably Discharged 68 Years Later
The Hartford Courant
Erin Baldwin ’17 is quoted in an article discussing the case of Hubert Spires, an Air Force veteran denied benefits after being discharged as “undesirable” in 1948 for being gay. Spires’ discharge status was upgraded to honorable last week after a successful legal challenge initiated by the Veterans Legal Services Clinic, which represented Spires.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Monday, January 16, 2017
Events
MLK Holiday. No classes will meet.
Monday, January 16, 2017
(All day)
YLS
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Events
Book Talk: The Constitution Today- Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era by Akhil Amar '84
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
6:10PM
SLB 128
Monday, January 23, 2017
Events
Jan Hessbruegge, "When May Police Shoot You? When May You Shoot the Police?"
Monday, January 23, 2017
6:10PM
Room TBD
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Events
Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Events
Human Rights Workshop: Opening Discussion: Lawyering in Extremis
Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:10PM
Faculty Lounge
Monday, January 30, 2017
Events
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”
Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room TBD
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
1:05:25
Monday, October 31, 2016
Videos
Shoring Up the Exchanges
1:12:55
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
58:30
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
1:02:04
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
42:57
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
42:57
Friday, January 13, 2017
In The Press
Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL on How the Trump Administration Could Shape the Courts
Yale Alumni Magazine
Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.
Friday, January 13, 2017
In The Press
Daniel C. Esty '86 on How the Trump Administration Could Affect Environmental Law and Policy
Yale Alumni Magazine
Daniel C. Esty ’86 JD is the Hillhouse Professor of Environmental Law and Policy at Yale’s environment and law schools.
Friday, January 13, 2017
In The Press
Anne L. Alstott '87 on How the Trump Administration Could Affect Tax Policy
Yale Alumni Magazine
Anne L. Alstott ’87JD is the Jacquin D. Bierman Professor in Taxation at the Law School.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
In The Press
New Deal for NATO?—A Commentary by Bruce Ackerman ’67
Yale MacMillan Center
Bruce Ackerman ’67 is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
In The Press
Children Sentenced to Life: A Struggle for the N.Y. Board of Parole—A Commentary by Issa Kohler-Hausmann ’08, Avery P. Gilbert, and Christopher Seeds
New York Law Journal
Issa Kohler-Hausmann ’08 is an Associate Professor of Law at Yale Law School; Avery P. Gilbert is an attorney and partner at Engage Strategies; and Christopher Seeds is an attorney in private practice.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
In The Press
Emails show Wells Fargo kept sales probe to itself for at least 6 months
The Charlotte Observer
Sam Harris Professor of Corporate Law, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law Jonathan Macey ’82 is quoted in an article about fallout from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s 2015 investigation of Wells Fargo.
You’re at one of the best, if not the best law school in the nation… make the most of it: the friendships, the opportunities to learn, to do things, to grow.”
Justice Clarence Thomas
U.S. Supreme Court ’74