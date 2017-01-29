Areas of Interest
Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

Human Rights Law

A diverse program of human rights activities that serve students and scholars at Yale and contribute to the development of human rights.

Constitutional Law

The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School’s faculty.

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Yale Law Clinic Secures Victory in Challenge to Refugee and Muslim Ban Executive Order

Yale Law Clinic Secures Victory in Challenge to Refugee and Muslim Ban Executive Order

Late in the evening on January 28, 2017, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued a nationwide temporary stay blocking the U.S. government from deporting people pursuant to the Trump Administration’s January 27, 2017 Executive Order.

Wednesday, February 01, 2017

SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities

SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Professor Ahmad Speaks About Immigration Ban at Miami Law School

Professor Ahmad Speaks About Immigration Ban at Miami Law School

Monday, January 30, 2017

Liberal Lawyers Plan Wave of Resistance to Trump Policies

The New York Times

A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order. Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 and Clinical Professor of Law Muneer Ahmad are also mentioned.

Saturday, January 28, 2017

YLS Clinic Challenges Trump’s Order Banning Refugees From Entering the U.S.

YLS Clinic Challenges Trump’s Order Banning Refugees From Entering the U.S.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Professor Ahmad Speaks About Immigration Ban at Miami Law School

Monday, January 30, 2017

Dr. Rebecca Gomperts to Give Gruber Lecture Feb. 6

Monday, January 30, 2017

Veterans Groups Denounce Friday’s Executive Order

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Progressive Federalism

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
12:10PM
Room 121

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

FOIA Bootcamp 2017

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
6:10PM
Room 120

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Human Rights Workshop: Professor Timothy Snyder, "Lessons of Totalitarianism"

Thursday, February 2, 2017
12:10PM
Room 128

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Daniel Bonilla, "The Legal Barbarians: Comparative Law, Legal Identities and the Global South"

Thursday, February 2, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Fed Soc, FGP & NSG Present: A Discussion with J.D. Vance, Author of Hillbilly Elegy; Moderated by Prof. Amy Chua

Thursday, February 2, 2017
6:45PM
Sterling Law Building (Overflow location is the Auditorium)

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Book Talk: Judging Statutes by Robert A. Katzmann '80

Tuesday, February 7, 2017
6:10PM
Sterling Law Building - Room 129

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Implications of the President's Executive Order on Immigration Policy

47:17

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Trump Lowers the Dignity of the Supreme Court—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79

Bloomberg.com

Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Work Continues For Yale Law Clinic, State ACLU After Presidential Immigration Order

Hartford Courant

Clare Kane ’19 is quoted, and the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic and Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization are mentioned in an article about the ongoing work with immigrants affected by President Donald Trump's executive order.

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

In New Haven, ‘Inside the Box’ exhibit offers up close look at solitary confinement cell

The New Haven Register

Sameer Jaywant ’18 and Steven Lance ’18 are quoted, and the Arthur Liman Public Interest Program and Allard K. Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic are mentioned, in an article about the display of a solitary confinement cell happening in New Haven. 

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Over 1,000 State Department Personnel Officially Dissent to Immigration Order

Voice of America News

Sterling Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh is quoted in an article about the dissent document signed by foreign service officers and civil service personnel in the U.S. State Department in response to President Trump’s executive order prohibiting entry to refugees and people from seven Muslim majority countries.

Monday, January 30, 2017

Hours after two Iraqi men with U.S. visas were detained at John F. Kennedy airport on Friday night, students at Yale Law School got to work to stop their deportation.

WSHU

A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order.

Monday, January 30, 2017

It was an empowering experience to be at Yale Law School and it fundamentally changed my life.”

Senator Gary Hart

Class of 1964