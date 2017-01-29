Explore the Schell Center
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Yale Law Clinic Secures Victory in Challenge to Refugee and Muslim Ban Executive OrderLate in the evening on January 28, 2017, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued a nationwide temporary stay blocking the U.S. government from deporting people pursuant to the Trump Administration’s January 27, 2017 Executive Order.
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Monday, January 30, 2017
Liberal Lawyers Plan Wave of Resistance to Trump Policies
The New York Times
A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order. Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 and Clinical Professor of Law Muneer Ahmad are also mentioned.
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Monday, January 30, 2017
Monday, January 30, 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Progressive Federalism
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
12:10PM
Room 121
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
FOIA Bootcamp 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
6:10PM
Room 120
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Human Rights Workshop: Professor Timothy Snyder, "Lessons of Totalitarianism"
Thursday, February 2, 2017
12:10PM
Room 128
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Daniel Bonilla, "The Legal Barbarians: Comparative Law, Legal Identities and the Global South"
Thursday, February 2, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122
Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fed Soc, FGP & NSG Present: A Discussion with J.D. Vance, Author of Hillbilly Elegy; Moderated by Prof. Amy Chua
Thursday, February 2, 2017
6:45PM
Sterling Law Building (Overflow location is the Auditorium)
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Book Talk: Judging Statutes by Robert A. Katzmann '80
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
6:10PM
Sterling Law Building - Room 129
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Trump Lowers the Dignity of the Supreme Court—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79
Bloomberg.com
Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Work Continues For Yale Law Clinic, State ACLU After Presidential Immigration Order
Hartford Courant
Clare Kane ’19 is quoted, and the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic and Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization are mentioned in an article about the ongoing work with immigrants affected by President Donald Trump's executive order.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
In New Haven, ‘Inside the Box’ exhibit offers up close look at solitary confinement cell
The New Haven Register
Sameer Jaywant ’18 and Steven Lance ’18 are quoted, and the Arthur Liman Public Interest Program and Allard K. Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic are mentioned, in an article about the display of a solitary confinement cell happening in New Haven.
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Over 1,000 State Department Personnel Officially Dissent to Immigration Order
Voice of America News
Sterling Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh is quoted in an article about the dissent document signed by foreign service officers and civil service personnel in the U.S. State Department in response to President Trump’s executive order prohibiting entry to refugees and people from seven Muslim majority countries.
Monday, January 30, 2017
Hours after two Iraqi men with U.S. visas were detained at John F. Kennedy airport on Friday night, students at Yale Law School got to work to stop their deportation.
WSHU
A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order.
Monday, January 30, 2017
