Yale Law School Today
Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights WorkYale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.
Human Rights Workshop: Opening Discussion: Lawyering in Extremis
12:10PM
Faculty Lounge
Constitutional Resiliency in Brazil Today
12:15PM
Room 121
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”
12:10PM
Room 122
Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge
Jihadism: Radicalization of Islam or Islamization of Radicalism?
4:15PM
Faculty Lounge
Progressive Federalism
12:10PM
Room 121
Shoring Up the Exchanges
Why the C.D.C.’s Power to Quarantine Should Worry Us—A Commentary by Kyle Edwards '18, Wendy Parmet, and Scott Burris '87
New York Times
Kyle Edwards is a student at Yale Law School. Wendy Parmet is the director of the Program for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University. Scott Burris is the director of the Public Health Law Research Program at Temple University.
The deal of the century on climate—A Commentary by Todd Stern
The Washington Post
Todd Stern is a Visiting Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.
Law Professor Outlines Historical Use Of Presidential Executive Orders
NPR/ All Things Considered
Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law Cristina Rodriguez ’00 was interviewed about the use of presidential executive orders.
Soldier Asks to Dismiss Charges of Desertion
The New York Times
Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about efforts to have the charges against his client Bowe Bergdahl dismissed now that Donald Trump has taken office.
Inauguration Boycotts Are an American Tradition—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79
Bloomberg.com
Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
Obama administration chose not to act on pardon request in Bowe Bergdahl’s desertion case
The Washington Post
Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about the failed bid for a presidential pardon by Barack Obama on behalf of his client Bowe Bergdahl.
We have to ask ourselves if we really believe we don’t have a person to waste, if we really think people who follow our laws — no matter how different they are from us — should have a place at the American table.”
President Bill Clinton
Class of 1973