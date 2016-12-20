Areas of Interest
Constitutional Law

The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School’s faculty.

Public Interest Law

Yale Law School has a strong tradition of service in the public interest. Most YLS students perform public service activities during their time here.

Corporate & Commercial Law

The Law School offers a strong curriculum in corporate and commercial law as well as joint and doctoral degree programs 

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Students Urge CDC to Modify Proposed Quarantine Regulations

A new Health Affairs commentary written by two Yale Law students identifies dangerous shortcomings of the proposed CDC quarantine regulations.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Simon Levin to Give Lecture on Business Strategy

Monday, December 12, 2016

Four Alums, Two Students Receive 2017 Skadden Fellowships

Thursday, December 08, 2016

Professor Gluck Backs Bill to Create Congressional Clerkship

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Trump's threat to democracy isn't free speech, it's this—A Commentary by Jack M. Balkin

CNN

Jack M. Balkin is Knight Professor of Constitutional Law and the First Amendment at Yale Law School.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Monday, December 12, 2016

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Monday, January 16, 2017

MLK Holiday. No classes will meet.

Monday, January 16, 2017
(All day)
YLS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Book Talk: The Constitution Today- Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era by Akhil Amar '84

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
6:10PM
SLB 128

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122

Monday, January 30, 2017

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”

Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room TBD

Monday, January 30, 2017

Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy

Monday, January 30, 2017
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge

Monday, February 6, 2017

Gruber Distinguished Lecture in Global Justice by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts

Monday, February 6, 2017
4:30PM
SLB, Room 127

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: National Security in a Turbulent World

42:57

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Does America have a religion? For the answer, look to Walt Whitman—A Commentary by Anthony Kronman ’75

Los Angeles Times

Anthony Kronman ’75 is a Sterling Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Second Avenue subway cost concerns transit experts

AM New York

Associate Professor of Law David N. Schleicher is quoted about construction efficiencies in urban areas.

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Nazis Studied American Race Laws for Inspiration—A Commentary by James Q. Whitman ’88

The Wire

James Q. Whitman ’88 is the Ford Foundation Professor of Comparative and Foreign Law at Yale Law School.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Court-martial sentences still 'the Wild West' as proposed guidelines rejected

Stars and Stripes

Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about the military sentencing system.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

The regulatory zeitgest has shifted for financials, expert says

CNBC

Visiting Lecturer in Law Greg Fleming ’88 was interviewed about the financial regulatory outlook.

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Christmas in America Means the Usual Lawsuits—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79

Bloomberg.com

Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

There are many law schools. Ours is special. It’s a close-knit community of faculty, students, and staff committed to excellence in everything we do.”

Harold Hongju Koh

Sterling Professor of International Law and Former Dean