Yale Law School Today
News
SFALP Clinic Contributes to Lawsuit on Sanctuary Cities
Students in Yale Law School’s San Francisco Affirmative Litigation Project (SFALP) were instrumental in filing the first lawsuit against the Trump administration’s executive order on “sanctuary jurisdictions.
In The Press
Liberal Lawyers Plan Wave of Resistance to Trump Policies
The New York Times
A story on the WIRAC students’ efforts to stop deportations in the wake of President Trump’s executive order. Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 and Clinical Professor of Law Muneer Ahmad are also mentioned.
In The Press
America’s system of checks and balances might struggle to contain a despot
The Economist
Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science Bruce Ackerman ’67 is cited in an article.
In The Press
Searching for the Mainstream—A Commentary by Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL
The New York Times
Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.
In The Press
America the Stuck
The Atlantic
Associate Professor of Law David Schleicher is quoted in an article on mobility among American workers.
In The Press
Judge Extends Halt To Refugee Deportations
New Haven Independent
Susanna Everts ’18 and Natalya Nazarewicz ’18 are quoted in an article on the lawsuit that Worker & Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic filed in response to Donald Trump’s executive order regarding refugees.
In The Press
Trump Lowers the Dignity of the Supreme Court—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79
Bloomberg.com
Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
In The Press
The Great Divide: Will the Neil Gorsuch pick exacerbate or help heal America’s deep divisions?—A Commentary by Akhil Reed Amar ’84
Slate
Akhil Reed Amar ’84 is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School.
