Passion for Food Law Grows
Student organizations, clinics, and centers engage with food law and policy
The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School's faculty.
Yale Law School has a strong tradition of service in the public interest. Most YLS students perform public service activities during their time here.
The Law School offers a strong curriculum in corporate and commercial law as well as joint and doctoral degree programs
Yale Law School Today
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
News
Students Urge CDC to Modify Proposed Quarantine RegulationsA new Health Affairs commentary written by two Yale Law students identifies dangerous shortcomings of the proposed CDC quarantine regulations.
Thursday, December 08, 2016
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
In The Press
Trump's threat to democracy isn't free speech, it's this—A Commentary by Jack M. Balkin
CNN
Jack M. Balkin is Knight Professor of Constitutional Law and the First Amendment at Yale Law School.
Monday, January 16, 2017
Events
MLK Holiday. No classes will meet.
YLS
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Events
Book Talk: The Constitution Today- Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era by Akhil Amar '84
SLB 128
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Events
Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman
Room 122
Monday, January 30, 2017
Events
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”
Room TBD
Monday, January 30, 2017
Events
Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy
Faculty Lounge
Monday, February 6, 2017
Events
Gruber Distinguished Lecture in Global Justice by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts
SLB, Room 127
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Monday, October 31, 2016
Videos
Shoring Up the Exchanges
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Thursday, December 22, 2016
In The Press
Does America have a religion? For the answer, look to Walt Whitman—A Commentary by Anthony Kronman ’75
Los Angeles Times
Anthony Kronman ’75 is a Sterling Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
In The Press
Second Avenue subway cost concerns transit experts
AM New York
Associate Professor of Law David N. Schleicher is quoted about construction efficiencies in urban areas.
Saturday, December 17, 2016
In The Press
Nazis Studied American Race Laws for Inspiration—A Commentary by James Q. Whitman ’88
The Wire
James Q. Whitman ’88 is the Ford Foundation Professor of Comparative and Foreign Law at Yale Law School.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
In The Press
Court-martial sentences still 'the Wild West' as proposed guidelines rejected
Stars and Stripes
Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer in Law Eugene Fidell is quoted in an article about the military sentencing system.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
In The Press
The regulatory zeitgest has shifted for financials, expert says
CNBC
Visiting Lecturer in Law Greg Fleming ’88 was interviewed about the financial regulatory outlook.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
In The Press
Christmas in America Means the Usual Lawsuits—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79
Bloomberg.com
Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
There are many law schools. Ours is special. It’s a close-knit community of faculty, students, and staff committed to excellence in everything we do.”
Harold Hongju Koh
Sterling Professor of International Law and Former Dean