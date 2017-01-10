Areas of Interest
Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

Legal History

The history of law offers indispensable insights into the character of our legal systems.

Criminal Justice

Yale Law School offers a rich academic experience studying criminal law through many different lenses.

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights Work

Yale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.

Friday, January 13, 2017

Weaponizing Information Conference to Be Held January 24

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Risa Goluboff ’00 to Give Dean’s Lecture February 21

Monday, January 09, 2017

Gay Air Force Vet Honorably Discharged 68 Years Later

The Hartford Courant

Erin Baldwin ’17 is quoted in an article discussing the case of Hubert Spires, an Air Force veteran denied benefits after being discharged as “undesirable” in 1948 for being gay. Spires’ discharge status was upgraded to honorable last week after a successful legal challenge initiated by the Veterans Legal Services Clinic, which represented Spires.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Simon Levin to Give Lecture on Business Strategy

Friday, January 13, 2017

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Judge Rules in Favor of MFIA Clinic in Arizona Department of Corrections Case

Monday, January 16, 2017

MLK Holiday. No classes will meet.

Monday, January 16, 2017
(All day)
YLS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Book Talk: The Constitution Today- Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era by Akhil Amar '84

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
6:10PM
SLB 128

Monday, January 23, 2017

Jan Hessbruegge, "When May Police Shoot You? When May You Shoot the Police?"

Monday, January 23, 2017
6:10PM
Room TBD

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Human Rights Workshop: Opening Discussion: Lawyering in Extremis

Thursday, January 26, 2017
12:10PM
Faculty Lounge

Monday, January 30, 2017

Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”

Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room TBD

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Robert Barnett: A Life in the Law

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

Shoring Up the Exchanges

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Health Law—Policy, Politics, and Progress

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Reproductive Rights—Family and Faith

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: Climate Change: Are We Now on a Path to Real Decarbonization?

42:57

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

AW 2016: National Security in a Turbulent World

42:57

Friday, January 13, 2017

Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL on How the Trump Administration Could Shape the Courts

Yale Alumni Magazine

Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.

Friday, January 13, 2017

Daniel C. Esty '86 on How the Trump Administration Could Affect Environmental Law and Policy

Yale Alumni Magazine

Daniel C. Esty ’86 JD is the Hillhouse Professor of Environmental Law and Policy at Yale’s environment and law schools.

Friday, January 13, 2017

Anne L. Alstott '87 on How the Trump Administration Could Affect Tax Policy

Yale Alumni Magazine

Anne L. Alstott ’87JD is the Jacquin D. Bierman Professor in Taxation at the Law School.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

New Deal for NATO?—A Commentary by Bruce Ackerman ’67

Yale MacMillan Center

Bruce Ackerman ’67 is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School.

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Children Sentenced to Life: A Struggle for the N.Y. Board of Parole—A Commentary by Issa Kohler-Hausmann ’08, Avery P. Gilbert, and Christopher Seeds

New York Law Journal

Issa Kohler-Hausmann ’08 is an Associate Professor of Law at Yale Law School; Avery P. Gilbert is an attorney and partner at Engage Strategies; and Christopher Seeds is an attorney in private practice.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Emails show Wells Fargo kept sales probe to itself for at least 6 months

The Charlotte Observer

Sam Harris Professor of Corporate Law, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law Jonathan Macey ’82 is quoted in an article about fallout from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s 2015 investigation of Wells Fargo.

You’re at one of the best, if not the best law school in the nation… make the most of it: the friendships, the opportunities to learn, to do things, to grow.”

Justice Clarence Thomas

U.S. Supreme Court ’74