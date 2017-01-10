Areas of Interest
Law & Health

Examining how law and policy affect individual and public health, the health care industry, and health governance.

Legal History

The history of law offers indispensable insights into the character of our legal systems.

Criminal Justice

Yale Law School offers a rich academic experience studying criminal law through many different lenses.

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights Work

Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights Work

Yale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.

Thursday, January 19, 2017

MFIA Clinic Convenes Panel To Discuss Conflicts of Interest In New Administration

MFIA Clinic Convenes Panel To Discuss Conflicts of Interest In New Administration

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Coalition of Students Unite Against ACA Repeal

Coalition of Students Unite Against ACA Repeal

Friday, January 13, 2017

News

Weaponizing Information Conference to Be Held January 24

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

News

Risa Goluboff ’00 to Give Dean’s Lecture February 21

We want you to think of Yale not just as the place you received your legal education, but as one of the places where you found your moral compass.”

Harold Hongju Koh

Sterling Professor of International Law and Former Dean