Studying Law at Yale
An Extraordinary Community in Which to Study Law
Learn more about our areas of study, degree programs, and courses
Explore Admissions
A Place for Thought and Action
Learn more about the admissions process, financial aid, and other resources available to prospective students
Explore Areas of Interest
The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School’s faculty.View Constitutional Law
Yale Law School has a strong tradition of service in the public interest. Most YLS students perform public service activities during their time here.View Public Interest Law
The Law School offers a strong curriculum in corporate and commercial law as well as joint and doctoral degree programsView Corporate & Commercial Law
Yale Law School Today
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
News
Judge Rules in Favor of MFIA Clinic in Arizona Department of Corrections CaseA federal judge ruled in favor of the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic in a recent case against the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Thursday, December 08, 2016
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
In The Press
Trump's threat to democracy isn't free speech, it's this—A Commentary by Jack M. Balkin
CNN
Jack M. Balkin is Knight Professor of Constitutional Law and the First Amendment at Yale Law School.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Thursday, December 8, 2016
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Monday, January 16, 2017
Events
MLK Holiday. No classes will meet.
Monday, January 16, 2017
(All day)
YLS
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Events
Book Talk: The Constitution Today- Timeless Lessons for the Issues of Our Era by Akhil Amar '84
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
6:10PM
SLB 128
Monday, January 23, 2017
Events
Jan Hessbruegge, "When May Police Shoot You? When May You Shoot the Police?"
Monday, January 23, 2017
6:10PM
Room TBD
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Events
Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122
Monday, January 30, 2017
Events
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”
Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room TBD
Monday, January 30, 2017
Events
Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy
Monday, January 30, 2017
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge
Tuesday, November 1, 2016
1:05:25
Monday, October 31, 2016
Videos
Shoring Up the Exchanges
1:12:55
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
58:30
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
1:02:04
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
42:57
Tuesday, October 25, 2016
42:57
Friday, January 6, 2017
In The Press
Can a President Trump avoid conflict of interests?
Deutsche Welle World
Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence Susan Rose Ackerman is quoted in an article on Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
In The Press
Trump picks Wall Street mergers & acquisitions lawyer to be America's top financial regulator at the Securities and Exchange Commission
Reuters
Sam Harris Professor of Corporate Law, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law Jonathan Macey ’82 is quoted in a story about Jay Clayton, nominated by Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
In The Press
The Ideological Reasons Why Democrats Have Neglected Local Politics
The Atlantic
J. Skelly Wright Professor of Law Heather Gerken is cited in an article about a growing focus by Democrats on state and local politics.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
In The Press
Harsh Memories of Raids, Grim Fears for the Future
The New York Times
Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 is quoted in an article about potential deportation of undocumented immigrants under the incoming administration.
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
In The Press
Republicans Prepare Challenges to Obamacare
Bloomberg Radio
Professor of Law Abbe R. Gluck ’00 spoke about the legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act.
Saturday, December 31, 2016
In The Press
The Growing Gap Between the U.S. and the International Anti-Death-Penalty Consensus—A Commentary by Lincoln Caplan
NewYorker.com
Lincoln Caplan is a Senior Research Scholar in Law at Yale Law School.
My degree was the symbol of a collective sacrifice, collective struggle, and my obligation as a recipient of that degree was to continue the struggle, continue the fight, to continue that profound purpose.”
Senator Cory Booker
Class of 1997