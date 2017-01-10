Explore the Schell Center
International Human Rights at Yale Law School
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
News
Robina Foundation Awards $13 Million Gift for Human Rights WorkYale Law School has received two gifts totaling $13 million from the Robina Foundation to create a Robina Human Rights Initiative Endowment Fund and to establish a Binger Clinical Professorship in Human Rights.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Monday, January 23, 2017
Events
Jan Hessbruegge, "When May Police Shoot You? When May You Shoot the Police?"
6:10PM
Room 122
Events
Fed Soc Presents Prof. Randy Barnett: "Against Crouching Conservative Constitutionalism"
7:10PM
Sterling Law Building - Room 128
Events
Book Talk: Confessions of a Born- Again Pagan by Anthony Kronman
6:10PM
Room 122
Events
Human Rights Workshop: Opening Discussion: Lawyering in Extremis
12:10PM
Faculty Lounge
Events
Constitutional Resiliency in Brazil Today
12:15PM
Room 121
Events
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Against Children”
12:10PM
Room TBD
Videos
Shoring Up the Exchanges
In The Press
Inauguration Boycotts Are an American Tradition—A Commentary by Stephen L. Carter ’79
Bloomberg.com
Stephen L. Carter ’79 is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale Law School.
In The Press
The Supreme Court’s Next Gun Battle—A Commentary by Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL
NYTimes.com
Linda Greenhouse ’78 MSL is the Joseph Goldstein Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.
In The Press
Business ethics in the age of Trump—A Commentary by Susan Rose-Ackerman
The Hill
Susan Rose-Ackerman is the Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence at Yale Law School.
In The Press
Make HUD Great Again: A Trump-friendly housing agenda that might actually help working- and middle-class families.
Slate
A study co-authored by Associate Professor of Law David Schleicher is cited in an article about the potential for HUD reforms under Ben Carson, nominated for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
In The Press
Where the Second Avenue Subway Went Wrong
New Yorker
Associate Professor of Law David Schleicher is quoted in an article on the costs of American infrastructure projects compared to those in other countries.
In The Press
Pardons sought for veterans with PTSD
Times West Virginian
Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 is quoted in an article about the difficulty faced by veterans seeking to upgrade their discharge status from less-than-honorable.
We want you to think of Yale not just as the place you received your legal education, but as one of the places where you found your moral compass.”
Harold Hongju Koh
Sterling Professor of International Law and Former Dean