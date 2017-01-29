Explore the Schell Center
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Yale Law Clinic Secures Victory For Detained ImmigrantsLate in the evening on January 28, 2017, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued a nationwide temporary stay blocking the U.S. government from deporting people pursuant to the Trump Administration’s January 27, 2017 Executive Order.
Law Professor Outlines Historical Use Of Presidential Executive Orders
NPR/ All Things Considered
Leighton Homer Surbeck Professor of Law Cristina Rodriguez ’00 was interviewed about the use of presidential executive orders.
Jocelyn Getgen Kestenbaum, “Sexual and Gender-Based Crimes Against Children in International Law"
Raben/Sullivan & Cromwell Fellow Lecture: Evolutionary Perspectives on Business Strategy
Jihadism: Radicalization of Islam or Islamization of Radicalism?
Progressive Federalism
FOIA Bootcamp 2017
Human Rights Workshop: Professor Timothy Snyder, "Lessons of Totalitarianism"
Shoring Up the Exchanges
In Trump era, Democrats and Republicans switch sides on states' rights; As the president looks to undo Barack Obama's legacy, administration Republicans are showing little interest in protecting states' rights.
Metro - Philadelphia
Sterling Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh is quoted in a Reuters article on states’ rights.
Why the C.D.C.’s Power to Quarantine Should Worry Us—A Commentary by Kyle Edwards '18, Wendy Parmet, and Scott Burris '87
New York Times
Kyle Edwards is a student at Yale Law School. Wendy Parmet is the director of the Program for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University. Scott Burris is the director of the Public Health Law Research Program at Temple University.
The deal of the century on climate—A Commentary by Todd Stern
The Washington Post
Todd Stern is a Visiting Lecturer in Law at Yale Law School.
Here's Who Could Get Deported Under President Trump's New Executive Order
LawNewz
Arthur Liman Professor of Law Judith Resnik was interviewed about Donald Trump’s executive order regarding federal immigration law.
Up To $56M At Risk In Trump Order
New Haven Independent
Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 is quoted about whether Donald Trump’s executive order regarding federal immigration law can be enforced.
Donald Trump Prepares Repeal and Replace For ACA
Bloomberg Radio
Professor of Law and Faculty Director of the Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy Abbe Gluck ’00 was interviewed about the Republicans’ appeal of the ACA.
