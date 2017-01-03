Areas of Interest
Constitutional Law

The Law School is renowned as a center for scholarship in constitutional law, and prominent scholars are well represented on the School’s faculty.

Public Interest Law

Yale Law School has a strong tradition of service in the public interest. Most YLS students perform public service activities during their time here.

Corporate & Commercial Law

The Law School offers a strong curriculum in corporate and commercial law as well as joint and doctoral degree programs 

Tuesday, January 03, 2017

A federal judge ruled in favor of the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic in a recent case against the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Monday, December 12, 2016

Thursday, December 08, 2016

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

CNN

Jack M. Balkin is Knight Professor of Constitutional Law and the First Amendment at Yale Law School.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Monday, December 12, 2016

Monday, January 16, 2017

Monday, January 16, 2017
(All day)
YLS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
6:10PM
SLB 128

Monday, January 23, 2017

Monday, January 23, 2017
6:10PM
Room TBD

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
6:10PM
Room 122

Monday, January 30, 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017
12:10PM
Room TBD

Monday, January 30, 2017

Monday, January 30, 2017
4:30PM
Faculty Lounge

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

1:05:25

Monday, October 31, 2016

1:12:55

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

58:30

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

1:02:04

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

42:57

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

42:57

Friday, January 6, 2017

Deutsche Welle World

Henry R. Luce Professor of Jurisprudence Susan Rose Ackerman is quoted in an article on Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest.

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Reuters

Sam Harris Professor of Corporate Law, Corporate Finance, and Securities Law Jonathan Macey ’82 is quoted in a story about Jay Clayton, nominated by Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Atlantic

J. Skelly Wright Professor of Law Heather Gerken is cited in an article about a growing focus by Democrats on state and local politics.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The New York Times

Deputy Dean for Experiential Education and William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law Michael Wishnie ’93 is quoted in an article about potential deportation of undocumented immigrants under the incoming administration.

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Bloomberg Radio

Professor of Law Abbe R. Gluck ’00 spoke about the legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

NewYorker.com

Lincoln Caplan is a Senior Research Scholar in Law at Yale Law School.

My degree was the symbol of a collective sacrifice, collective struggle, and my obligation as a recipient of that degree was to continue the struggle, continue the fight, to continue that profound purpose.”

Senator Cory Booker

Class of 1997